Nuvvu Vastavani

The movie starts with Chinni (Nagarjuna) revealing, on a train journey from Pune to Hyderabad, that he just got out of jail after seven years. His past is revealed in a flash back. He had been a singer, waiting for the big break. Indu (Simran Bagga) hears his voice, though she doesn't see him and becomes his fan. When Chinni realizes this, he tries to reveal who he is but circumstances place him and Indu in situations where she ends up thinking that he is a rowdy. Chinni ultimately becomes responsible for her losing her eyesight too. He devotes himself to her from then onwards attending to her every need. She learns to respect and love him too, thinking that he is the singer and not knowing that he is the same person she thought was a rowdy.