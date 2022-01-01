NWA Into the Fire

Not Available

Into the Fire was a professional wrestling pay-per-view, scripted and produced by the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) that took place on December 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.[1] The event takes its name from the 1984 heavy metal single, "Into the Fire" by the American band, Dokken, which was used as the theme song to NWA Power, the NWA's weekly wrestling show that debuted on October 8, 2019. In the main event Nick Aldis succefully defended the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against James Storm in a Two-out-of-three falls match. On the undercard Aron Stevens defeated Colt Cabana and Ricky Starks to win the NWA National Championship. The NWA World Tag Team Champions, The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson), retained the championship against former champions The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs). The show featured four additional matches.