Hot young stars, a hip, driving soundtrack, plus a provocative tale of jealousy and betrayal combine to create this controversial modern-day version of Shakespeare's classic, "Othello." O is Odin James (Mekhi Phifer), the school's star basketball player and future NBA hopeful. Even though he's the only black student at the elite Palmetto Grove Academy...
|Josh Hartnett
|Hugo Goulding
|Andrew Keegan
|Michael Cassio
|Julia Stiles
|Desi Brable
|Martin Sheen
|Coach Duke Goulding
|Rain Phoenix
|Emily
|Elden Henson
|Roger Calhoun
View Full Cast >