O Cerco

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinenovo Filmes

A look at the urban society of the seventies. The story of Marta a young and pretty girl, who leaves her husband to search for her true identity. She doesn't quite know what she wants, but at least she knows what she's escaping from. Soon she encounters financial difficulties and finds herself involved with shady characters, a situation that leads to a mysterious murder. The net closes around her.

Cast

Miguel FrancoVitor Lopes, the smuggler
Ruy de CarvalhoDr. Alves, the boss
Óscar CruzRui, the photographer
Zita Duarteairline employee, the colleague
Mário JacquesCarlos, the husband
David HudsonBob, the lover

