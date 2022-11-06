A look at the urban society of the seventies. The story of Marta a young and pretty girl, who leaves her husband to search for her true identity. She doesn't quite know what she wants, but at least she knows what she's escaping from. Soon she encounters financial difficulties and finds herself involved with shady characters, a situation that leads to a mysterious murder. The net closes around her.
|Miguel Franco
|Vitor Lopes, the smuggler
|Ruy de Carvalho
|Dr. Alves, the boss
|Óscar Cruz
|Rui, the photographer
|Zita Duarte
|airline employee, the colleague
|Mário Jacques
|Carlos, the husband
|David Hudson
|Bob, the lover
