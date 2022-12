Not Available

Testimonial film with Eliezer Jucá Soares, president of the Mixed Cooperative of the Garimpeiros of Serra Pelada, COMGASP. Pioneers of the mining of the great tectonic breach in the region of Araguaia, southern Pará, claim their mining rights in a region that has been the center of attention of the country and the world since the beginning of the 70s, when the Guerrilla that challenged the Military Dictatorship .