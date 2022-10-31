Oasis: Time Flies 1994-2009

Not Available

Time Flies contains all 36 videos ever made by the band (many previously unreleased) including versions made for the UK and American markets. The songs that comprise this DVD span 15 glorious years walked tall alongside a staggering seven consecutive number one albums. Starting with their irresistible debut, 'Supersonic' and finishing with their very last release, 'Falling Down', the album features clips for all of their singles, 23 of them Top Tens including eight #1's. Features 'Wonderwall', 'Live Forever', 'Don't Look Back In Anger', 'Champagne Supernova', 'All Around The World' and many more.