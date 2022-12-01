Not Available

He told the country, “Yes We Can,” but he walked into a cratering economy, faced two never-ending wars, confronted an epidemic of gun violence and met a surging partisan divide – all the while steadfast on his campaign promises of hope and change. OBAMA is a 4-part series told through the reflections of his inner-circle, Congressional leaders and journalists. The series takes you on a journey of his historic two terms and along the tightrope he walked as the country’s first African-American President.