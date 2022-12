Not Available

Julia Polniuk is ten years old. She trains figure skating – and there is not much time left for her to succeed in sports and to meet the expectations of her family, which has moved to Poland from Ukraine. The girl has the opportunity to take part in the Polish Figure Skating Championships. This could bring her fame and success, and maybe even help the whole family to obtain Polish citizenship. But can a child spread its wings and fly with such a burden on its shoulders?