1980

Oblomov

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1980

Studio

Not Available

St. Petersburg, mid 19th century: the indolent, middle-aged Oblomov lives in a flat with his older servant, Zakhar. He sleeps much of the day, dreaming of his childhood on his parents' estate. His boyhood companion, Stoltz, now an energetic and successful businessman, adds Oblomov to his circle whenever he's in the city, and Oblomov's life changes when Stoltz introduces him to Olga, lovely and cultured. When Stoltz leaves for several months, Oblomov takes a country house near Olga's, and she determines to change him: to turn him into a man of society, action, and culture. Soon, Olga and Oblomov are in love; but where, in the triangle, does that leave Stoltz?

Cast

Oleg TabakovIlya Ilyich Oblomov
Yuri BogatyryovAndrei Ivanovich Stoltz
Andrei PopovZakhar
Yelena SoloveyOlga
Avangard LeontyevAlexeyev
Andrei RazumovskyIlya as a child

