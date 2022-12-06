Observing the Tardigrades

Not Available

The year is 2020. A 10-year-old girl is amusing herself to the best of her ability during online classes. She terribly misses the outside world. One day her dad gets her a microscope hoping it would distract her from the gloomy reality of isolation. The gift irritates her at the start until it reveals tiny mysterious creatures that live in the drops of rain water. These mysterious creatures are tardigrades. Slowly, by watching these creatures, the girl begins to associate herself with them.