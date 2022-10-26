Ocean Heaven

The story of a father's tireless love for his autistic son. A terminally ill father's attempt to teach his autistic son the necessary life skills to survive on his own before he passes away. It is also a poignant tribute to the infinite love that parents have for their children and their unending desire to take care and look after them to their best abilities, no matter the struggle, no matter the effort.
|Wen Zhang
|Wang Dafu
|Kwai Lun-Mei
|Ling Ling
|Zhu Yuan-Yuan
|Auntie Chai
|Gao Yuanyuan
|Dafu's Mother
|Dong Yong
|Tang
|Chen Ran
|Teacher
