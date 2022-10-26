Not Available

Ocean Heaven

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BDI Films Inc.

The story of a father's tireless love for his autistic son. A terminally ill father's attempt to teach his autistic son the necessary life skills to survive on his own before he passes away. It is also a poignant tribute to the infinite love that parents have for their children and their unending desire to take care and look after them to their best abilities, no matter the struggle, no matter the effort.

Cast

Wen ZhangWang Dafu
Kwai Lun-MeiLing Ling
Zhu Yuan-YuanAuntie Chai
Gao YuanyuanDafu's Mother
Dong YongTang
Chen RanTeacher

