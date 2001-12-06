2001

Ocean's Eleven

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 2001

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Less than 24 hours into his parole, charismatic thief Danny Ocean is already rolling out his next plan: In one night, Danny's hand-picked crew of specialists will attempt to steal more than $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos. But to score the cash, Danny risks his chances of reconciling with ex-wife, Tess.

Cast

George ClooneyDanny Ocean
Brad PittRusty Ryan
Matt DamonLinus Caldwell
Andy GarciaTerry Benedict
Julia RobertsTess Ocean
Casey AffleckVirgil Malloy

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images