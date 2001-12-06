Ocean's Eleven

Less than 24 hours into his parole, charismatic thief Danny Ocean is already rolling out his next plan: In one night, Danny's hand-picked crew of specialists will attempt to steal more than $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos. But to score the cash, Danny risks his chances of reconciling with ex-wife, Tess.
|George Clooney
|Danny Ocean
|Brad Pitt
|Rusty Ryan
|Matt Damon
|Linus Caldwell
|Andy Garcia
|Terry Benedict
|Julia Roberts
|Tess Ocean
|Casey Affleck
|Virgil Malloy
