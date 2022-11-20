Oceans Alive Kingdom of the Coral Reef

Not Available

Known as the oasis of the sea, coral reefs are among the ocean's most wondrous and mystical life forms. Take a voyage deep beneath the water in Oceans Alive, a 5-DVD exploration of the inner workings tho these diverse varieties of marine life. Travel to Mexico, Canada, The Caribbean, Hawaii, Egypt and other fscinating destinations both above and below the water for a glimpse into coral ree communities, kelp forests and sea creatures such as wolf eels, octopus and reef fish. Witness mankind's destruction of coral reefs through years of pollution and discover all the dangers that lurk within these seemingly tranquil and peaceful havens.