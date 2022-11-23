Octonauts: Great Arctic Adventure

Not Available

Every day with the Octonauts is an exciting opportunity to embark on a new mission! When the Octopod goes in for repairs the Octonauts take a vacation, and Peso accompanies Barnacles to help his sister and her new polar cubs learn to navigate the harsh conditions of the frozen arctic. In other episodes Kwazii and Dashi become entangled in a strange deep-sea creature, Shellington and the Vegimals replant a mangrove forest in peril, and a humpback whale helps the Octonauts track down the key to a treasure chest.