If Fernandel did not appear in a supporting part ,another short (by E.Chotin who made dozens of them)which would not have been restored.But Fernandel is here ,playing a street pedlar selling luxury (sic) clothes on the flea market with a gorgeous girl as a model.This is a rather desultory script but Fernandel's presence makes the short worthwhile.He sings one song: "le Père Lapuce".