ODESZA: Coachella

Not Available

Odesza is one of the most exciting groups in electronic music today. In the second half of 2017, the Seattle based duo released their critically acclaimed third studio album A Moment Apart. For the beautiful LP the guys received their first Grammy nomination and were only barely bested by electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk for the award. As many fans know, Odesza's live show is just about the only thing that is more impressive than their studio productions. Their performance at Coachella this past weekend demonstrates this sentiment in an unbelievable way.