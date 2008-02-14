2008

Odysseus: Voyage to the Underworld

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 2008

Studio

Insight Film Studios

King Odysseus has been away from Ithaca for twenty years.The first ten he spent fighting the Trojan War the last ten he spent fighting to get home. Among his adventures is the tale Homer felt was too horrible to tell, the missing book of the Odyssey known as The Isle of the Mists. Here the Warrior King and his men face the Goddess of the Underworld and her winged horrific creatures.

Cast

Michael AntonakosChristos
Steve BacicEurylochus
JR BournePerimedes
Randal EdwardsHomer
Leah GibsonPenelope
Sonya SalomaaAthena

