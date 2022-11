Not Available

Oema Foe Sranang (1978), translated in Dutch as Vrouwen van Suriname, was a film made in close collaboration with LOSON (Landelijke Organisatie Strijd Organisatie Suriname). This anti-colonial, feminist portrait of the lives of five Surinamese women came about after the recent independence of Suriname in 1975, also shedding a light on the experience of the Surinamese migrants entering the Netherlands and the Dutch hostile attitude towards this large flow of migrants.