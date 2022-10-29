After engaging in an illicit affair with one of his pupils, teacher Parker Sithole spirals into an abyss of obsession that eventually turns to murder. A cinephile's passionate homage to classic film noir, Of Good Report is a serial killer origins story about how a social misfit turns into an inadequate man hellbent on satisfying his shameful lust. It is Little Red Riding Hood, told from the wolf's perspective.
|Mothusi Magano
|Parker Sithole
|Petronella Tshuma
|Nolitha
|Tshamano Sebe
|Vuyani
|Stevel Marc
|Njabu
