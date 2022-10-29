Not Available

Of Good Report

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After engaging in an illicit affair with one of his pupils, teacher Parker Sithole spirals into an abyss of obsession that eventually turns to murder. A cinephile's passionate homage to classic film noir, Of Good Report is a serial killer origins story about how a social misfit turns into an inadequate man hellbent on satisfying his shameful lust. It is Little Red Riding Hood, told from the wolf's perspective.

Cast

Mothusi MaganoParker Sithole
Petronella TshumaNolitha
Tshamano SebeVuyani
Stevel MarcNjabu

View Full Cast >

Images