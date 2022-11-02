Of Human Hearts

This is a story about family relationships, set in the time before and during the American Civil War. Ethan Wilkins is a poor and honest man who ministers to the human soul, while his son Jason yearns to be a doctor, helping people in the earthly realm. It is a rich story about striving for excellence, the tension of father-son rebellion, and the love of a mother that can never die.
|Walter Huston
|Ethan Wilkins
|James Stewart
|Jason Wilkins
|Beulah Bondi
|Mary Wilkins
|Gene Reynolds
|Jason Wilkins as a Child
|Guy Kibbee
|George Ames
|Charles Coburn
|Dr. Charles Shingle
