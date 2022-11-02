1938

Of Human Hearts

  • Drama
  • Western

Release Date

February 10th, 1938

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

This is a story about family relationships, set in the time before and during the American Civil War. Ethan Wilkins is a poor and honest man who ministers to the human soul, while his son Jason yearns to be a doctor, helping people in the earthly realm. It is a rich story about striving for excellence, the tension of father-son rebellion, and the love of a mother that can never die.

Cast

Walter HustonEthan Wilkins
James StewartJason Wilkins
Beulah BondiMary Wilkins
Gene ReynoldsJason Wilkins as a Child
Guy KibbeeGeorge Ames
Charles CoburnDr. Charles Shingle

