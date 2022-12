Not Available

There are many martial arts, but the Qimen Dunjia technique is unique in wuxia world. Due to the rivalry between sect disciples and the different directions of the Taoist magic, they are divided into Strange School and Dunjia School. The "Bo Dao Master" of the Qimen School studies Yi-learning spells, while the "Qing Mo Master" of the Dunjia School is obsessed with organ medicine. The two are brothers, but they do not agree each other.