Survivors of a feral flesh-eating clan are chowing their way through the locals. Amy Halbard and Claire Carey strive to survive their abduction by the cannibals and save their children. A subplot involving Claire's despicable husband, Steven, gives an opportunity to cleverly compare predatory civilized folk to the appetite-driven primitives.
|Jessica Butler
|Eartheater
|Leigh Shannan
|Second Stolen
|Holter Graham
|Vic Manetti
|Stephen Grey
|First Stolen
|Amy Hargreaves
|Amy
|Art Hindle
|George Peters
