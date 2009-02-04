2009

Offspring

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2009

Studio

Modernciné

Survivors of a feral flesh-eating clan are chowing their way through the locals. Amy Halbard and Claire Carey strive to survive their abduction by the cannibals and save their children. A subplot involving Claire's despicable husband, Steven, gives an opportunity to cleverly compare predatory civilized folk to the appetite-driven primitives.

Cast

Jessica ButlerEartheater
Leigh ShannanSecond Stolen
Holter GrahamVic Manetti
Stephen GreyFirst Stolen
Amy HargreavesAmy
Art HindleGeorge Peters

View Full Cast >

Images