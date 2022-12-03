Not Available

OILFIELDS MINES HURRICANES is a road-movie, in which the classical concept of that genre - the quest for and the fixation of the own identity - is lead ad absurdum: Salpa, the traveler, experiences a corrosion of his all-along-multiple identity. This is already founded within the production: 18 authors have taken turns writing the screenplay. The amount and sequence of the scenes correlate with John Cage's organ piece As Slow As Possible. The performance venue of that piece, Halberstadt, is the apparent destination of Salpa's journey. But, arrived, no redemption is waiting...