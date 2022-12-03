Not Available

Oilfields Mines Hurricanes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    OILFIELDS MINES HURRICANES is a road-movie, in which the classical concept of that genre - the quest for and the fixation of the own identity - is lead ad absurdum: Salpa, the traveler, experiences a corrosion of his all-along-multiple identity. This is already founded within the production: 18 authors have taken turns writing the screenplay. The amount and sequence of the scenes correlate with John Cage's organ piece As Slow As Possible. The performance venue of that piece, Halberstadt, is the apparent destination of Salpa's journey. But, arrived, no redemption is waiting...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images