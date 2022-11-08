Not Available

A four man US fireteam on patrol seizes a passing young Vietnamnese girl and continue to torture, rape and kill her. Only one soldier refuses to take part in it and reports this incident to his superior, who dismisses it as simple wartime incident. As a consequence for his report, the soldier has to fear for his life. Later, the perpetrators are convicted, although subsequent appeals reduce their sentences significantly. The plot takes place in a Bavarian forest and reenacts a real war crime that happened in the Vietnam war. The soldiers wear US uniforms, have authentic names but speak with a pronounced Bavarian accent - a conscious directing decision known as Brechtian distancing effect.