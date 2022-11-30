Not Available

Millennial MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, challenges the establishment during the most important year of her political career. In a momentous year, Aotearoa’s youngest MP vows to radically change the political status quo from within. But behind the ‘OK Boomer’ politician is a person. Chlöe must weigh up the pressures placed on her versus her innate desire to make a difference. Learn what it’s truly like being a revolutionary member of parliament in a political system disconnected from those it represents.