Not Available

OK, Chlöe

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Loading Docs

Millennial MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, challenges the establishment during the most important year of her political career. In a momentous year, Aotearoa’s youngest MP vows to radically change the political status quo from within. But behind the ‘OK Boomer’ politician is a person. Chlöe must weigh up the pressures placed on her versus her innate desire to make a difference. Learn what it’s truly like being a revolutionary member of parliament in a political system disconnected from those it represents.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images