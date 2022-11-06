Ok-Nyeo's Resentment

Not Available

Ok-Nyo, daughter of poor but noble family, falls in love with a young noble man Mr. Jeong. Hyang-A, daughter of chief of district, is so jealous that set a fire in Ok-Nyo's house using her father's power. Ok-Nyo and her family helplessly die. Mr. Jeong has to marry to Hyang-A because he is forced to do so by chief of district. Every night Ok-Nyo's resented spirit appears in the disguise of Hyang-A to torment Hyang-A. After the days of terrible horror, Hyang-A regrets what she did and comes back to Mr. Jeong.