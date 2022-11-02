Okka Magaadu

Not Available

Veeravenkata Satyanarayana Swamy a.k.a. Satyam (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is a beloved person for several villagers, having touched and changed many a life. His grandmother is Baby (Simran Bagga) whose husband dedicated his life to gain independence, taken later as a prisoner of war and missing henceforth. Meanwhile, corrupt doctors, lawyers and journalists are allegedly killed, but their bodies are missing. The suspicions are on Swamy who is arrested, but an old man calling himself Okka Magadu (Nandamuri Balakrishna) claims to have committed those acts. The point is, OM looks like the older version of Swamy whose sworn enemy is Namboodriyar(Ashutosh Rana), a politician whose son elopes with a middle-class girl under Swamy's protection. The story line is very much similar to that of the film Bharateyudu (Indian (1996 film)) starred by the iconic actor Kamal Haasan.Movie was a blockbuster hit.