Okno z widokiem na ścianę

A poignant professional directing debut of Kobas Laksa, a visual artist, photographer, performer and an experimenter. Larysa and Boris, immigrants from Ukraine, are raising their son Mitia together. They try to balance their private and professional life. Larysa plays the flute and tries to be admitted to the local philharmonic orchestra, while Boris is a street mime. When they seem to have luck on their side, an accident that happens forces them to redefine the vision of the future they have had so far. Very close to man, this kind of cinema is balanced and intimate, with a sparse use of dialogue and great consistency of the form.