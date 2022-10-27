Not Available

Old Enough

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Silver Films

The 12 years old well-bred Lonnie meets the impudent Karen on the street. They spend some time together and Karen teaches Lonnie some of her favorite occupancies, like make-up, shoplifting, skipping school and lying to the parent about it, but confessing to the priest later. But Karen also learns some honesty from Lonnie. A film about social differences and growing up.

Cast

Neill BarryJohnny
Alyssa MilanoDiane
Danny AielloMr. Bruckner
Susan KingsleyMrs. Bruckner
Roxanne HartCarla
Fran BrillMrs. Sloan

