Lola Fely lovingly dedicated most of her life to care for her family, she finally decided to pursue her longtime dream to finish Grade 6 at the age of 69. Too old for some, but never too late for Lola Fely who is determined to survive the challenges of studying and adapting to the pre-teen campus life. Other characters include Buboy, the class bully, played by Buboy Villar, and Pinky.