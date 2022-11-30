OLD VIC: IN CAMERA - Three Kings

Not Available

When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later – recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed – Patrick traces the events of his father’s life – and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance was streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.