Honest yet uplifting story about people who’s stories are not usually told. This film shows the negative side of the changes since the break-up and privatization of the Soviet Union. The poverty of these women is a direct result of this as they are pensioners and pensioners have not faired well. Corruption, government mismanagement, inflation, etc. Thus, the movie highlights others who have been hurt by the changes since 1991 also.
|Tamara Klimova
|Anastasia Lyubimova
|Zoya Norkina
