Older Than America

The truth of the past come to light in a series of haunting visions in this drama. The strange visions grow more vivid with each passing day, a young woman of Native American heritage begins piecing together a Catholic priests diabolical plot to prevent her mother from revealing the atrocities that unfolded at a Native Indian boarding school.
|Tantoo Cardinal
|Auntie Apple
|Bradley Cooper
|Luke
|Glen Gould
|Steve Klamath
|Wes Studi
|Richard Two Rivers
|Chris Mulkey
|Paul Gunderson
|Georgina Lightning
|Rain
