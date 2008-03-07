2008

Older Than America

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 2008

Studio

Tribal Alliance

The truth of the past come to light in a series of haunting visions in this drama. The strange visions grow more vivid with each passing day, a young woman of Native American heritage begins piecing together a Catholic priests diabolical plot to prevent her mother from revealing the atrocities that unfolded at a Native Indian boarding school.

Cast

Tantoo CardinalAuntie Apple
Bradley CooperLuke
Glen GouldSteve Klamath
Wes StudiRichard Two Rivers
Chris MulkeyPaul Gunderson
Georgina LightningRain

Images