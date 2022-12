Not Available

A retired teacher and a very succesful female banker meets at a holiday resort incidentally. The woman is sick and tired of her workload/housework and his husband while the man has escaped from his monotonous lifestyle. He is up to settle in a village nearby where he thinks he will live his dream in solitude. While looking for a place to rent, they get close and fall in love with each other. But their lifestyles and characters are quite different.