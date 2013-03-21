2013

Olympus Has Fallen

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 2013

Studio

Nu Image

When the White House (Secret Service Code: "Olympus") is captured by a terrorist mastermind and the President is kidnapped, disgraced former Presidential guard Mike Banning finds himself trapped within the building. As the national security team scrambles to respond, they are forced to rely on Banning's inside knowledge to help retake the White House, save the President and avert an even bigger disaster.

Cast

Gerard ButlerMike Banning
Aaron EckhartPresident Benjamin Asher
Angela BassettLynne Jacobs
Morgan FreemanSpeaker Trumbull
Radha MitchellLeah
Rick YuneKang

View Full Cast >

Images