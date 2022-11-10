Not Available

Omen IV: The Awakening

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FNM Films

Damien Thorn is dead, but his prophecy is reborn in a girl named Delia, who is adopted by two attorneys, Gene & Karen York. When Karen realises her baby was born under suspicious circumstances, she hires a private investigator to find Delia's real parents. A series of bizarre accidents occur, and Karen begins to suspect everyone of conspiring her as she unravels the truth about her baby.

Cast

Michael WoodsGene York
Michael LernerEarl
Madison MasonDr. Hastings
Ann HearnJo Thueson
Jim ByrnesNoah
Don S. DavisJake Madison

