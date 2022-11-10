Omen IV: The Awakening

Damien Thorn is dead, but his prophecy is reborn in a girl named Delia, who is adopted by two attorneys, Gene & Karen York. When Karen realises her baby was born under suspicious circumstances, she hires a private investigator to find Delia's real parents. A series of bizarre accidents occur, and Karen begins to suspect everyone of conspiring her as she unravels the truth about her baby.
|Michael Woods
|Gene York
|Michael Lerner
|Earl
|Madison Mason
|Dr. Hastings
|Ann Hearn
|Jo Thueson
|Jim Byrnes
|Noah
|Don S. Davis
|Jake Madison
