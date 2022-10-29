On an Island with You

A young navy lieutenant is brought in as techninical adviser on a song-dance-and-swim film being made by screen star Rosalind Reynolds. Having once done a number with her - and been kissed at the end - at a Forces show, the young lad somehow believes she should be his girl. Her boyfriend - and fellow co-star - is just one of those disagreeing.
|Peter Lawford
|Lt. Lawrence Y. Kingslee
|Ricardo Montalban
|Jimmy Durante
|Buckley
|Cyd Charisse
|Yvonne Torro
|Xavier Cugat
|Leon Ames
|Commander Harrison
