1948

On an Island with You

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 1948

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A young navy lieutenant is brought in as techninical adviser on a song-dance-and-swim film being made by screen star Rosalind Reynolds. Having once done a number with her - and been kissed at the end - at a Forces show, the young lad somehow believes she should be his girl. Her boyfriend - and fellow co-star - is just one of those disagreeing.

Cast

Peter LawfordLt. Lawrence Y. Kingslee
Ricardo MontalbanRicardo Montalban
Jimmy DuranteBuckley
Cyd CharisseYvonne Torro
Xavier CugatXavier Cugat
Leon AmesCommander Harrison

View Full Cast >

Images