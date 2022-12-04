Not Available

Thirty years of pride, passion, and prejudice are explored in this gripping, fact-based dramatization of the people and events that helped pave the way for gay and lesbian liberation. Using a neighborhood bar as the "common ground" upon which its diverse patrons mix, mingle and make history, the story integrates fantasy and reality to chronicle many of the triumphs and tragedies of the last three decades. From the oppressed '60s to the sobering '90s, this is the story of ordinary people with extraordinary courage. People who dared to make a difference. To complement the fictionalized recreation of the historical milestones presented in On Common Ground, the video also includes interviews with Jim Kepner, Morris Kight, and Jewel Williams, three real-life pioneers of gay and lesbian rights.