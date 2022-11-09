On Her Majesty's Secret Service

James Bond tracks archnemesis Ernst Blofeld to a mountaintop retreat where he's training an army of beautiful but lethal women. Along the way, Bond falls for Italian contessa Tracy Draco -- and marries her in order to get closer to Blofeld. Meanwhile, he locates Blofeld in the Alps and embarks on a classic ski chase.
|George Lazenby
|James Bond
|Diana Rigg
|Tracy Di Vicenzo
|Telly Savalas
|Ernst Stavro Blofeld
|Gabriele Ferzetti
|Marc Ange Draco
|Ilse Steppat
|Irma Bunt
|Angela Scoular
|Ruby Bartlett
