1969

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1969

Studio

United Artists

James Bond tracks archnemesis Ernst Blofeld to a mountaintop retreat where he's training an army of beautiful but lethal women. Along the way, Bond falls for Italian contessa Tracy Draco -- and marries her in order to get closer to Blofeld. Meanwhile, he locates Blofeld in the Alps and embarks on a classic ski chase.

Cast

George LazenbyJames Bond
Diana RiggTracy Di Vicenzo
Telly SavalasErnst Stavro Blofeld
Gabriele FerzettiMarc Ange Draco
Ilse SteppatIrma Bunt
Angela ScoularRuby Bartlett

View Full Cast >

Images