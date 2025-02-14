On Swift Horses

Not Available

It’s the 1950s. Newlyweds Muriel and Lee leave their Kansas home for a new life in San Diego, with steady jobs and a house they can start a family in. Lee’s brother Julius, meanwhile, returns from the Korean War without any long-term plans. A deft hand at poker, he winds up in Las Vegas, where he does pit surveillance at a casino and befriends Henry, a handsome Chicano who, like Julius, loves a good gamble. All this time, Muriel and Julius correspond, though neither realize how much they have in common. Bored with waiting tables, Muriel secretly begins playing the horses — and winning. What’s more, Muriel and Julius find themselves on parallel journeys involving clandestine transgressions that could place them in greater danger than either bargained for.