On the Buses

Stan gets a little annoyed when his Mum and Sister keep buying expensive items on hire purchase, but the money he earns for overtime working as a bus driver means that he can afford it... just! His job is secure, as bus drivers are hard to come by, and his overtime prospects are good, until the bus company decide to revoke a long standing rule and employ women bus drivers. Aghast at the thought of
|Doris Hare
|Stan's Mum
|Michael Robbins
|Arthur Rudge - Stan's Brother-in-Law
|Anna Karen
|Olive Rudge
|Stephen Lewis
|Blakey, Stan's Inspector
|Bob Grant
|Jack Harper, Stan's Conductor
|Pat Ashton
|Sally
