On The Job is about the ambitions and passions of four men trying to make a living, for themselves and their families. It shows the parallels between two prison inmates who are contract killers, and the two agents of the law investigating the murders. As they get caught in a web of machination of corrupt government officials, their jobs lead them on a head-on collision against each other with their loved ones as collateral damage.
|Gerald Anderson
|Daniel Benitez
|Angel Aquino
|Lulette
|Shaina Magdayao
|Nicky
|Michael De Mesa
|Cong. Manrique
|Rayver Cruz
|Bernabe
|Joel Torre
|Mario "Tatang" Maghari
