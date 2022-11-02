Not Available

"On The Low," a short film, explores the emotional consequences of a hush-hush intimate relationship between two African-American high school boys. It tells the story of a young man, Ty Evans, coming to terms with his sexuality and the inner conflict he experiences. The true extent of Ty's relationship with his classmate, Kevin Banks, begins to trouble him when the boys get into a schoolyard shoving match. As the tension between them escalates, Ty realizes what began as innocent curiosity and experimentation has blossomed into something deeper.