1954

On the Waterfront

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 1954

Studio

Horizon Pictures

Terry Malloy dreams about being a prize fighter, while tending his pigeons and running errands at the docks for Johnny Friendly, the corrupt boss of the dockers union. Terry witnesses a murder by two of Johnny's thugs, and later meets the dead man's sister and feels responsible for his death. She introduces him to Father Barry, who tries to force him to provide information for the courts that will smash the dock racketeers.

Cast

Karl MaldenFather Barry
Lee J. CobbJohnny Friendly
Rod SteigerCharlie Malloy
Pat HenningTimothy Dugan
Eva Marie SaintEdie Doyle
Leif EricksonGlover

