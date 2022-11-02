On Your Toes

A Russian dance company agrees to stage the new ballet written by a vaudeville hoofer. This 1939 film, a very loose adaptation of the famous Broadway musical, was directed by Ray Enright and stars Vera Zorina, Eddie Albert, Alan Hale, James Gleason, Donald O'Connor, Queenie Smith, Gloria Dickson, Frank McHugh and Leonid Kinsky.
|Vera Zorina
|Vera Barnova
|Eddie Albert
|Phil Dolan Jr.
|Alan Hale
|Sergei Alexandrovitch
|Frank McHugh
|Paddy Reilly
|James Gleason
|Phil Dolan Sr.
|Leonid Kinskey
|Ivan Boultonoff
View Full Cast >