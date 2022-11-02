Not Available

On Your Toes

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A Russian dance company agrees to stage the new ballet written by a vaudeville hoofer. This 1939 film, a very loose adaptation of the famous Broadway musical, was directed by Ray Enright and stars Vera Zorina, Eddie Albert, Alan Hale, James Gleason, Donald O'Connor, Queenie Smith, Gloria Dickson, Frank McHugh and Leonid Kinsky.

Cast

Vera ZorinaVera Barnova
Eddie AlbertPhil Dolan Jr.
Alan HaleSergei Alexandrovitch
Frank McHughPaddy Reilly
James GleasonPhil Dolan Sr.
Leonid KinskeyIvan Boultonoff

View Full Cast >

Images