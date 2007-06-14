2007

Once

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 2007

Studio

Samson Films

A vacuum repairman moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech immigrant, who earns a living selling flowers, approaches him with the news that she is also an aspiring singer-songwriter. The pair decide to collaborate, and the songs that they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love.

Cast

Markéta IrglováGirl
Hugh WalshTimmy Drummer
Gerard HendrickLead Guitarist
Alaistair FoleyBassist
Geoff MinogueEamon
Bill HodnettGuy\'s Dad

Images