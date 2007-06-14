A vacuum repairman moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech immigrant, who earns a living selling flowers, approaches him with the news that she is also an aspiring singer-songwriter. The pair decide to collaborate, and the songs that they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love.
|Markéta Irglová
|Girl
|Hugh Walsh
|Timmy Drummer
|Gerard Hendrick
|Lead Guitarist
|Alaistair Foley
|Bassist
|Geoff Minogue
|Eamon
|Bill Hodnett
|Guy\'s Dad
