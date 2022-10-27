Once Upon A Holiday

When an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to see how the other half lives, she winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity during the holiday season. Will her true love still feel the same way once he learns the truth?
|Briana Evigan
|Katie
|Paul Campbell
|Jack
|Jacqueline Samuda
|Margaret Wickersham
|Greg Evigan
|George
|Tony Alcantar
|Simon
|Jay Brazeau
|Harry Ballentine
