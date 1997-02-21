Once Upon a Time in China & America

So goes to the U.S. to open a martial arts school. Around this time, many Chinese people were sold off to U.S. railroad companies, and were brutally treated by the Americans under the harsh working conditions. Thus, the American workers' hatred towards the Chinese immigrants is high. As a result, So gets into trouble with the Americans and the mob, and calls Master Wong for help.
|Jet Li
|Wong Fei-Hung
|Rosamund Kwan
|Aunt Yee
|Xiong Xin-Xin
|'Clubfoot' Seven
|Chan Kwok-Bong
|Dr So
|Jeff Wolfe
|Billy
|Patrick Lung Kong
|Uncle Lone
