1997

Once Upon a Time in China & America

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1997

Studio

Win's Entertainment Ltd.

So goes to the U.S. to open a martial arts school. Around this time, many Chinese people were sold off to U.S. railroad companies, and were brutally treated by the Americans under the harsh working conditions. Thus, the American workers' hatred towards the Chinese immigrants is high. As a result, So gets into trouble with the Americans and the mob, and calls Master Wong for help.

Cast

Jet LiWong Fei-Hung
Rosamund KwanAunt Yee
Xiong Xin-Xin'Clubfoot' Seven
Chan Kwok-BongDr So
Jeff WolfeBilly
Patrick Lung KongUncle Lone

