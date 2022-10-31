Not Available

One Desire

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal International Pictures

The "one desire" of ex-gambler Clint Saunders and bar woman Tacey Cromwell is to escape their shady former lives and settle down to respectability. With Clint's younger brother and an orphaned girl in tow, the couple moves to a Colorado mining town where their love is tested by Judith Watrous, daughter of the town banker, who has her sights on Clint.

Cast

Anne BaxterTacey Cromwell
Rock HudsonClint Saunders
Julie AdamsJudith Watrous
Carl Benton ReidSenator Kenneth A. Watrous
Natalie WoodSeely Dowder
William Hopper'Mac' MacBain

Images