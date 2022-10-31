The "one desire" of ex-gambler Clint Saunders and bar woman Tacey Cromwell is to escape their shady former lives and settle down to respectability. With Clint's younger brother and an orphaned girl in tow, the couple moves to a Colorado mining town where their love is tested by Judith Watrous, daughter of the town banker, who has her sights on Clint.
|Anne Baxter
|Tacey Cromwell
|Rock Hudson
|Clint Saunders
|Julie Adams
|Judith Watrous
|Carl Benton Reid
|Senator Kenneth A. Watrous
|Natalie Wood
|Seely Dowder
|William Hopper
|'Mac' MacBain
