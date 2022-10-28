An elevated genre horror film about a single mother who wakes up in a medical facility to find that everyone is dead and she's nine months pregnant. As she struggles to escape she discovers the facility's secret, they've tampered with the boundaries of death and brought people back to life, but those who've returned, have not returned alone.
|Torri Higginson
|Marion
|Mark Taylor
|George (Intern)
|Julian Richings
|Father Stewart
|Samuel Faraci
|Hunter
|Peter Blankenstein
|Uncle Peter
|Lara Gilchrist
|Ellie Barnes
