One Drop

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A Film Monkey Production

An elevated genre horror film about a single mother who wakes up in a medical facility to find that everyone is dead and she's nine months pregnant. As she struggles to escape she discovers the facility's secret, they've tampered with the boundaries of death and brought people back to life, but those who've returned, have not returned alone.

Cast

Torri HigginsonMarion
Mark TaylorGeorge (Intern)
Julian RichingsFather Stewart
Samuel FaraciHunter
Peter BlankensteinUncle Peter
Lara GilchristEllie Barnes

